HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man faces a decade in prison after admitting in federal court Monday to illegally possessing a firearm.
Franklin Delano Chafin, 31, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He faces up to 10 years in prison when sentenced on Feb. 28, 2022.
U.S. Attorney William S. Thompson said a law enforcement officer responded to a reported drug complaint at a residence on 23rd Street in Huntington on May 18, 2019. After leaving the home, the officer saw Chaffin, who had been riding a bicycle and wearing a backpack. The officer and Chafin spoke, at which time the defendant refused to keep his hand out of his pocket.
Chafin admitted he had needles on him that he wasn’t supposed to have because he was on probation. Chafin further admitted that there was a gun in his backpack. The officer searched the backpack and recovered a loaded .357 Magnum Ruger revolver.
Chafin is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to his 2009 felony convictions for first-degree robbery in Wayne County Circuit Court and burglary in Cabell County Circuit Court.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
