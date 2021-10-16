HUNTINGTON — A Huntington felon caught with two firearms earlier this year faces up to a decade in federal prison after admitting his guilt last week.
Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnston said Kevlin Jerrod Jackson, 41, admitted that investigators executed a search warrant May 12 at his home on 7th Street in Huntington. Jackson, who left the home before the search, was arrested after investigators seized .45 caliber and 9mm pistols from the home.
Jackson admitted he possessed the firearms and, as a convicted felon, he had used another person to purchase the firearms on his behalf.
He had been convicted of distribution of cocaine in 2011 and was prohibited from possessing any firearms.
Jackson faces up to 10 years in federal prison at his Jan. 18, 2022, sentencing.
