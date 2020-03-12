HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man admitted in federal court Monday to attempting to possess more than 2 pounds of methamphetamine via the U.S. Postal Service in 2018.
According to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, Stewart Longworth Jordan III, 27, pleaded guilty Monday to attempted possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
Jordan was arrested Nov. 9, 2018, after an inspector with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service located a package in the Huntington post office that had been mailed from Nevada and was later found to contain over 2 pounds of methamphetamine.
Inspectors delivered the package to a residence in the 1000 block of Euclid Place in Huntington. Later, Jordan was seen arriving home before picking up the package and walking back toward a vehicle that had dropped him off.
Jordan was arrested and admitted in court that he intended to sell the methamphetamine. He faces five to 40 years in prison at his June 16 sentencing.