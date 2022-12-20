HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to possessing a firearm he was not allowed to legally possess due to previous felony convictions.
David Frazier, 42, of Huntington, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, after he was caught June 9 in possession of a Taurus, model G2C, 9mm pistol in Huntington.
Federal law prohibits Frazier from possessing the firearm due a prior felony conviction. The defendant was convicted of aggravated robbery in Wayne County Circuit Court in April 2000, and for being a felon in possession of a firearm in Cabell County Circuit Court in March 2018.
He faces up to 10 years in federal prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine at his April 3, 2023 sentencing.
