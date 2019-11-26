HUNTINGTON — The following information is provided by reports from the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT: A 30-year-old Huntington man was arrested Sunday morning after he was accused of blocking a roadway and disturbing local residents by screaming.
Deputies were dispatched to Doss Hill Road in Barboursville at 1:30 a.m. for an open line call. The deputies made contact with the suspect, who was standing in the road and screaming incoherently, according to the report.
The suspect then shouted he wanted police to shoot him.
Initially the suspect complied with instructions to face away and put his hands behind his back, but when the deputy went to handcuff him, he collapsed and pulled away. The suspect then allegedly punched the deputy in the left eye.
The deputy then attempted to gain control of the suspect by taking him to his knees and then his belly. The suspect continued to struggle and evade being handcuffed. The deputy eventually used knee pressure on the suspect’s back and shoulders to gain control. Even after being handcuffed, the suspect refused to stand and did not cooperate with search procedures, and the deputy used “wrist lock pain compliance technique” to gain cooperation.
A witness said the suspect had blocked the road and hit her car repeatedly with his hands. He also allegedly attempted to enter the vehicle. He only stopped when the witness accelerated to a speed he could not keep up with.
Once at the Western Regional Jail, the suspect laid down in front of the entrance and refused to get up. An additional shoulder lock for pain compliance was utilized to gain his cooperation. He then refused the body scan process and fingerprinting.
The suspect is charged with misdemeanor battery on a police officer, domestic battery, obstruction and breaking and entering. He is currently in the WRJ on $15,000 bond.
The following information is provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed seven incident reports in a print-out ending at 3 p.m. Monday. Because the reports were not made available, these are the only details known:
Domestic battery, strangulation, 8:15 p.m. Sunday, 2600 block of Collis Avenue.
Intoxicating substances, prohibited acts, 6:13 p.m. Sunday, 2500 block of 3rd Avenue.
Destruction of property, burglary, entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 6 p.m. Thursday, 10th Avenue.
Joyriding — stolen vehicle without intent to permanently deprive, 7:41 a.m. Sunday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
Auto breaking and entering, attempt to commit a felony, 6:35 a.m. Sunday, 2200 block of 5th Avenue.
Fugitive from justice, destruction of property, 12:28 a.m. Sunday, 400 block of Main Street.
Auto breaking and entering, destruction of property, 3:30 a.m. Sunday, 800 block of 7th Avenue.
The following information is provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:
Steven Kyle Davis, 27, was jailed at 10:20 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with strangulation and domestic battery. Bond was not set.
Sarah Mae Morris, 42, was jailed at 11:30 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with entry of a building other than a dwelling. Bond was denied.
Timothy Colton Stevenson, 27, was jailed at 1 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with a capias warrant. Bond was denied.