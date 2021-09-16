HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man has been arrested in a case of two 2018 shooting deaths.
Cabell County Magistrate Court records say that Dalton Gaige Mcguire, 25, of Huntington, has been charged with two felony counts of first-degree murder in the 2018 deaths of Kelli Adkins and Melvin Courts Jr. in Huntington’s Southside neighborhood.
Mcguire was being held in the Southern Regional Jail as of Thursday afternoon, booking records show. No bond was listed.
In June 2018, the Huntington Police Department responded to the report about the deaths of Adkins, of Wayne, and Courts, of Huntington. At the time, then-Police Chief Hank Dial said officers were called after two victims were found dead with gunshot wounds in the 1300 block of Huntington Avenue, across from the youth baseball fields. At the time, Dial said he did not believe it was a random act of violence.
Adkins and Courts were found inside an apartment on the left side of the building at the time.
