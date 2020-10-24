HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man was arrested late Friday night following an officer-involved shooting.
Thomas Ray III, 51, of Huntington, was charged with multiple counts of wanton endangerment involving a firearm after police said he fired several shots at officers before being shot in the leg when they returned fire.
Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell said officers responded to a domestic assault and shots-fired call around 11 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Artisan Avenue.
“Responding officers immediately began canvassing the area for the suspect, who had fled on foot,” Cornwell said. “Officers soon encountered the suspect, who fired shots at officers multiple times as he fled from them. After multiple contacts, officers finally engaged the suspect again in the 1600 block of rear Doulton Avenue where they returned fire, striking him in the leg.”
Cornwell said the suspect was transported for treatment for his injuries, which were not life-threatening. He added that no officers or civilians were struck by the suspect’s shots.
“Additional criminal charges may be pending as the investigation continues,” Cornwell said.
The name of the officer who returned fire is being withheld at this time, but Cornwell said the officer has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
Detectives, Forensics Services and Office of Professional Standards all responded to the scene to interview witnesses and investigate the matter, Cornwell said.