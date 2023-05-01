Huntington Police charged 26-year-old James Thomas Robinson, of Huntington, with malicious or unlawful assault and two counts of wanton endangerment. Robinson was arrested on April 20.
In a plea deal on Monday, Robinson waived his right to a preliminary hearing.
Robinson will enter a Kennedy plea in circuit court to two counts of wanton endangerment, according to a Cabell County Prosecutor’s Office official. The malicious assault charge will be dismissed.
A Kennedy plea allows a defendant to accept punishment for a crime without having to admit guilt.
Police responded to a shooting at about 10:15 p.m. Oct. 17 in the 300 block of Buffington Street.
Once law enforcement arrived, they were informed the shooting victim, Tanner Miller, had fled the scene and was taken to the hospital in another vehicle. Miller had gunshot wounds to the arm and torso.
Miller told police that when he was in a vehicle with a woman driving in the area of 8th Avenue and Buffington Street another vehicle pulled up next to them and began firing. A juvenile was also in the vehicle with Miller.
A criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court stated Robinson was with two other people.
The court official said Robinson’s charges will run concurrently, but the Circuit Court judge assigned to the case will order how many years — up to five years — of imprisonment.
