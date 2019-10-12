HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by criminal complaints from Cabell County Magistrate Court:
DRUG, WEAPON ARREST: A Huntington man was arrested at Ritter Park on Thursday after emergency medical personnel responding to a man-down call allegedly found drugs and a firearm on the man.
Tyler Seth Copley, 34, was jailed at 10:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, prohibited person with a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, officers were called to the Ritter Park Amphitheater just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday to assist EMS on a man-down call. When arriving, EMS had allegedly removed a firearm, several large knives and various narcotics from Copley and called police for assistance.
During a search of his belongings, officers found a red plastic container containing one Xanax, 10.6 grams of marijuana, 5.3 grams of a tan powder substance consistent with the appearance and packaging of heroin, 7 grams of a white crystal substance and a baggie with an additional .6 grams of a white crystal substance, according to the criminal complaint. The white crystal substances field tested positive for methamphetamine.
Officers also said they located two sets of digital scales, baggies used for individual packaging, three cellphones, $459 in cash and a pair of brass knuckles.
After being cleared by EMS, Copley was transported to Huntington Police Department, where a criminal background search showed he had a previous conviction for possession of a controlled substance, which made him a person prohibited from possessing a firearm.
Copley was housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville on a $55,000 cash-only bond.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed seven new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Friday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Petit larceny, 6:15 p.m. Thursday, 600 block of 9th Avenue.
Malicious assault, 6:40 p.m. Thursday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Prohibited person with a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 1300 block of 8th Street.
Possession of counterfeit bills with the intent to utter, 5:57 p.m. Thursday, 500 block of 4th Avenue.
Fugitive from justice, 3:43 p.m. Thursday, 1000 block of 21st Street.
Destruction of property, 9:12 a.m. Thursday, 1000 block of 9th Avenue.
Warrant service, 1:24 a.m. Thursday, 1900 block of Adams Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:
Houston Andrew Cook, 19, was incarcerated at 1:10 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
Tyqurell Kareem McFarling, 20, was jailed at 6 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
John William Scott Carter, 37, was jailed at 7:10 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and obstructing. Bond was $21,000.
Randy Howard Price, 46, was jailed at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with being a person prohibited from possessing a firearm. Bond was $5,000.
Naughneva Michelle Savage, 25, was jailed at 7:10 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and obstructing. Bond was $20,000.
Christopher William Wardell, 32, was incarcerated at midnight Thursday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with two counts of being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.