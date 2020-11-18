Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man was arrested on drug and firearms charges Wednesday after police executed a search warrant at his home as part of an investigation into a wanton endangerment case.

Kevan Curry was charged with three felony counts of being a prohibited person with a firearm and a single count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver following HPD’s execution of a search warrant Wednesday. He also faces charges of wanton endangerment, felony destruction of property and discharging a firearm in the city limits stemming from a Nov. 15 incident.

According to Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell, members of the department’s detective bureau and SWAT team executed a search warrant at Curry’s home at 824 20th St., Apt. 2 in Huntington and took him into custody as part of the Nov. 15 investigation.

Police found inside the home Wednesday 4,132 grams (about 9.1 pounds) of suspected marijuana, $6,246 in cash, digital scales and packaging material. The search also yielded a loaded revolver belied to have been used in that Nov. 15 incident. A second loaded handgun, a loaded pistol and ammunition were also found.

Cornwell said Curry was legally unable to possess those firearms because of a 2010 felony conviction. As a result, he was charged with three addition felony counts.

