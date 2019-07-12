The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON - A Huntington man has been arrested after a murder indictment was returned against him more than a year and a half after he shot his mother in the face.
Charles David Watts, 29, was jailed at 3 p.m. Thursday on a murder charge. Bond has not been set.
Watts was arrested in the 4000 block of Piedmont Road in Huntington.
Kelli Watts, 50, was shot just before 10 a.m. Feb. 7, 2018, in the 4000 block of Piedmont Road in the Westmoreland neighborhood of Huntington. Her son called 911 shortly after to report he had accidentally shot her in the face.
Multiple people were at the Piedmont Road home when police arrived and were questioned by officers.
The indictment, filed in Wayne County Circuit Court, was returned after a grand jury found the forensic evidence and the police investigation showed a possibility the shooting had not been accidental.
Photographic evidence included with the indictment shows a re-creation of the suspected trajectory of the bullet that hit Kelli Watts and markings on a door frame suspected to be left by a bullet.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.