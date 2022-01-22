HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man was sentenced to serve more than a decade behind bars after he was found to be in possession of more than 3 pounds of a fentanyl and heroin mix.
James Lennon Pace, 32, was sentenced in federal court to serve 13 years and eight months. He previously pleaded guilty to possession to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.
An affidavit filed in federal court said federal agents executed a search warrant March 16, 2021, at Pace’s residence at 1625 Charleston Ave. in Huntington. During the search, officers found approximately 1,400 grams — 3.08 pounds — of a suspected fentanyl and heroin mix, which was packaged in baggies throughout the home. A quantity of suspected crack cocaine was also found.
Digital scales, blenders, gloves and plastic baggies, along with several firearms, were also found in the home. Pace admitted he possessed the firearms and that he intended to distribute the fentanyl.
Pace was on supervised release for a prior drug conviction at the time of the offense, U.S. Attorney William Thompson said.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering state government, health and Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
