HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man admitted to illegally possessing a firearm after police found him with one during a shooting investigation last year.
Jabar Markeith Sellers, 39, of Huntington, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He faces up to 10 years in prison when sentenced May 2.
U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said law enforcement officers were conducting surveillance on a residence on Norway Avenue in Huntington as part of a shooting investigation, which started June 29 when Daniel Coubert was found in the 1100 block of 17th Street in Huntington with a gunshot wound to the face.
Officers were conducting surveillance on the apartment of the suspect — Brendon Tyree Garner, 32, of Huntington — on July 7, 2021, when officers observed a vehicle believed to have been involved in a shooting and subsequently performed a traffic stop.
The driver was identified as Sellers, and a firearm was found in plain view in the driver’s door panel. Sellers is prohibited from possessing firearms as a result of a previous felony conviction in Ohio.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
