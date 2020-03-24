HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man was jailed on an active warrant Sunday after being accused of robbing a woman of her wallet as she attempted to rent a movie.
Benjamin Curtis Thompson, 39, was jailed at 11:55 a.m. Sunday. The Huntington Police Department charged him with first-degree robbery.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, at about 6 p.m. Feb. 14 a woman was attempting to purchase movies from a kiosk at a grocery store along 7th Avenue in West Huntington.
During her transaction, the victim said she was approached by a man who grabbed her purse from her hand, shoved the victim into the kiosk, pinning her and causing pain to her hips and arms, before he ran away, the complaint said.
A warrant was issued for Thompson’s arrest Feb. 26 and he was arrested on Sunday.
He is currently housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
Information report, 2:05 p.m. Sunday, 100 block of 6th Avenue.
Found property, 2:55 p.m. Sunday, 200 block of Marshall Street.
Possession of a controlled substance, 11:45 a.m. Sunday, 3100 block of U.S. 60.
Possession of a controlled substance, driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI and domestic battery, 2:35 p.m. Sunday, 1900 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Petit larceny, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, first block of Washington Avenue.
Breaking and entering an auto, destruction of property, breaking and entering, 12 p.m. Thursday, 700 block of West 3rd Street.
Towing requirements, 12:17 p.m. Sunday, IRK Duling Boulevard.
Destruction of property — misdemeanor, 5 p.m. Friday, 500 block of Roby Road.
Grand larceny, burglary, entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 12 a.m. Jan. 22, first block of Rutland Avenue.
Registration, certification of title required, 6:58 p.m. Sunday, 600 block of 5th Street.
Stolen auto, 7 p.m. Thursday, 600 block of Giger Street.
James Mills, 23, was jailed at 10:12 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with receiving or transferring stolen vehicle, fleeing in a vehicle and fleeing from an officer. Bond was not set.
Allen Jeffrey Nichols, 29, was jailed at 12:30 p.m. Monday. He was jailed on active warrants from Cabell and Wayne counties. Bond was not set.