HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man has been charged with breaking and entering after guns and electronic devices were stolen in a break-in nearly two weeks ago at a local pawn shop.
T.J. Jazz Cremeans, 20, was taken into custody Tuesday by U.S. Marshals and the Huntington Police Department and charged with the felony.
According to the criminal complaint, approximately $7,300 worth of items were stolen July 15 from Tri-State Pawn and Jewelry in Huntington. Two long guns, pocket knives, gaming systems, tablets, computers and video games were taken, Tri-State Pawn and Jewelry General Manager Cher Kiser said.
Detectives identified Cremeans as one of the four suspects who broke into the store.
The robbery was recorded on surveillance video. Kiser said the incident happened in 15 minutes.
The criminal complaint said the officers who responded to the scene located Cremeans leaving the area of the parking lot, but did not know he was involved at the time.
The Huntington Police Department said some items stolen from the store were recovered at the time of Cremeans’ arrest.
To report information about the three other suspects or additional stolen items, call Huntington Police Criminal Investigations Bureau at 304-696-4420 or the police department’s anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.
