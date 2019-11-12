HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man is accused of driving into a Huntington house while drunk early Sunday morning, according to a criminal complaint file in Cabell County Magistrate Court.
Dennis Dewayne Jones, 48, was jailed at 2:15 a.m. Sunday in the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville after Cabell County authorities charged him with driving under the influence (DUI) third offense, which is a felony charge.
Jones allegedly hit a home located in the 1800 block of 11th Avenue just after midnight Sunday. The house was struck on its right front side, which cracked the foundation, and shifted the front porch steps and banister.
According to the criminal complaint, Jones’ first DUI arrest came in 2010 and his second was in 2015. Jones’ bond is set at $10,000.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 10 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 8:25 p.m. Sunday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Information report, 8:25 p.m. Sunday, 200 block of Oakland Avenue.
Shoplifting first and second offense, 6:19 p.m. Sunday, 3100 block of U.S. 60.
Robbery first degree, 6:02 p.m. Sunday, 100 block of 9th Avenue, Guyandotte.
Missing person, 6:30 a.m. Saturday, 600 block of Adams Avenue.
Petit larceny, 9 p.m. Saturday, 1400 block of 8th Avenue.
48 hour parking violation, 4:12 p.m. Sunday, 1100 block of 11th Street.
Warrant service/execution, 8:38 a.m. Sunday, 1200 block of 6th Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, 8:35 a.m. Sunday, 800 block of 8th Street.
Destruction of property, 12:43 a.m. Sunday, 4th Avenue and 10th Street.
DUI third offense, 12:10 a.m. Sunday, 1800 block of 11th Avenue.
