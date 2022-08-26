HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man has been charged with kidnapping after being accused of luring two children into his vehicle last week.
William J. Morrison III, 59, was arrested Thursday night by members of the Huntington Police Department Detective Bureau, SWAT Team, Huntington Violent Crime/Drug Task Force and Barboursville Police Department, according to a news release from Deputy Chief Phil Watkins of the Huntington Police Department.
Morrison is accused of luring two children — a 9-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl — into a dark-colored Subaru Forester on Aug. 17 at 7th Street West and 5th Avenue West in Huntington.
According to the Huntington Police Department, Morrison offered the children $20 to babysit before he drove them to an area near 19th Street and 10th Avenue. Police say Morrison then asked the boy to get out of the vehicle to inspect a tire, driving off when the boy got out. Police say the driver ignored the girl’s request to be let out, but she was able to open a passenger door and exit the vehicle.
Morrison was charged with two felony counts of kidnapping after detectives executed two search warrants, Watkins said in the release. One warrant was executed at Morrison’s residence in the 1100 block of 13th Street in Huntington, where he was arrested. The other was executed at an apartment in Barboursville.
Watkins said the investigation is continuing and more charges are possible.
