HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man has been charged with kidnapping after being accused of luring two children into his vehicle last week.

William J. Morrison III, 59, was arrested Thursday night by members of the Huntington Police Department Detective Bureau, SWAT Team, Huntington Violent Crime/Drug Task Force and Barboursville Police Department, according to a news release from Deputy Chief Phil Watkins of the Huntington Police Department.

