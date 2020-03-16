HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man previously found guilty in two domestic violence incidents, one of which led to a victim being shot, was sentenced to serve more than three decades in a state prison last week.
After being convicted of seven felonies and two misdemeanors by a jury in January, Jaquez Monte White, 24, of Huntington was sentenced to serve a combined 34 to 44 years in prison by Cabell Circuit Judge Paul T. Farrell. The sentence includes a four- to 10-year sentence for being a repeat violent felony offender.
The convictions stemmed from two incidents.
The first incident occurred Jan. 26, 2019, and resulted in charges of strangulation, domestic battery and unlawful taking of a vehicle, according to the Huntington Police Department.
The second incident occurred March 20, 2019. Huntington police said in that occasion, White was accused of firing multiple gunshots at the front of the Serenity House in the 1800 block of 10th Avenue.
According to the criminal complaint, White was involved in a domestic dispute with a female victim, who alleged that White grabbed her throat and choked her approximately three times and almost caused her to lose consciousness. The victim alleged that after he strangled her, White forced her to drive to another location and continued to argue with her, where a witness allegedly intervened.
The complaint states witnesses attempted to help the female victim. Both the victim and White got out of the car, and the victim got back into the car in an attempt to leave. White allegedly attempted to smash one of the windows and held onto the vehicle. A male witness pulled White from the vehicle so the victim could flee, and White was told to leave the area.
White allegedly left and returned to the area, pulling a gun and firing in the direction of one of the male witnesses who was previously involved. Another victim suffered a gunshot wound to the hip area and was transported by EMS for treatment. His injuries were non-life-threatening.
White is currently housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.