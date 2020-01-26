HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man was convicted by a Cabell County jury of seven felonies and two misdemeanors stemming from two domestic violence incidents in 2019.
Jaquez Monte White, 24, of Huntington, now faces up to 40 years in prison when he is sentenced March 12, according to the Cabell County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
The convictions stem from two incidents.
The first incident occurred Jan. 26, 2019, and resulted in charges of strangulation, domestic battery and unlawful taking of a vehicle, according to the Huntington Police Department.
The second incident occurred March 20, 2019. Huntington police said in that occasion, White was accused of firing multiple gunshots at the front of the Serenity House in the 1800 block of 10th Avenue. One resident of the home was struck by the gunfire, and the incident resulted in charges of five counts of wanton endangerment, malicious wounding and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
The Huntington Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit, Special Investigations Unit, Forensic Investigation Unit, Patrol Bureau and K-9 Unit worked on the investigation, officials said. The police department also worked with the U.S. Marshals Task Force to apprehend White.
Assistant Prosecuting Attorneys Ken Bannon and Sharon Frazier prosecuted the case before Cabell County Circuit Judge Paul T. Farrell.
Cabell County Prosecutor Sean “Corky” Hammers said he will seek recidivism against White.