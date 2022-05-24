HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man died Tuesday morning after a head-on car collision on Spring Valley Drive near Huntington.
Trooper J. A. McDonald and Sgt. R. J. Drake responded at about 6:40 a.m. to the fatal wreck.
According to West Virginia State Police, Jerome Bronson was traveling north on Spring Valley Drive and crossed the center line in a 2020 Hyundai Elantra when he struck another vehicle. Bronson was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
State Police say Bronson was not wearing a seat belt.
Bronson's vehicle struck a 2021 Jeep Cherokee driven by Michael Odell with his passenger, Lisa Odell, which was headed south on Spring Valley Drive. Odell drove off the western edge of the road, but he was not able to avoid being hit by Bronson's car.
According to State Police, the Odells were not injured.
