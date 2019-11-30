BLOX police.jpg

HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man died in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning, according to Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial.

Dial said the man’s name is not being released pending family notification. Dial said the crash happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday on 3rd Avenue at 3rd Street after the vehicle the man was driving struck a utility pole.

“A traffic accident specialist was at the scene trying to determine how this accident happened,” Dial said.

Dial said Appalachian Power crews were on scene and 3rd Avenue between 4th Street and 2nd Street was closed for a majority of the day Saturday for repairs to the utility pole.

Dial said the crash happened near the railroad tracks, so train traffic was stopped until officers cleared the scene. No other details were released pending the ongoing investigation, Dial said.

