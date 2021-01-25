HUNTINGTON — Harold Arthur Thompson, 30, of Huntington, has pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin, according to a news release from United States Attorney Mike Stuart.
“Great job by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department and the West Virginia State Police in conducing this traffic stop and interdicting the heroin and meth Thomas had in his possession,” Stuart said. “These dangerous drugs would have been distributed in our communities if not intercepted by law enforcement.”
Thompson admitted that on Sept. 14, 2019, he was in a vehicle that was pulled over by law enforcement. Thompson admitted that during that traffic stop, he exited the vehicle and attempted to conceal a plastic bag containing 2.9 grams of methamphetamine and 2.5 grams of heroin by removing it from his pants pocket and kicking it underneath the vehicle. Thompson admitted to possessing the heroin and methamphetamine and that both substances were packaged in individual plastic bags for sale. He also admitted that, in addition to the drugs, he possessed digital scales and packaging materials.
Thompson faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on May 3.
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department and West Virginia State Police conducted the investigation. United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Courtney Cremeans is handling the prosecution.