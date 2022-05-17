HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man entered a Kennedy plea Tuesday morning before Judge Christopher D. Chiles in the 2017 death of his 4-month-old son.
Zachary Gene Sparks, 27, entered his plea via Microsoft Teams to one count of second-degree murder and one count of death by a parent, guardian or custodian or other person by child abuse. A Kennedy plea allows a defendant to take punishment for a crime without admitting guilt.
Sparks was indicted December 2019 by a Cabell County jury on the one count of death by a parent, guardian or custodian or other person by child abuse.
On Nov. 22, 2017, police and EMS responded to the report of an injured baby in the 2000 block of Jefferson Avenue of Huntington. Cabell County Assistant Prosecutor Lauren Plymale said Sparks initially told officers that one of his other children pulled the baby, Franklin, off the bed while he was outside the bedroom.
Plymale said the mother of the child was interviewed as well and she initially lied about being at the residence. During investigation, officers later discovered she was at work during the incident.
An autopsy was performed after Franklin was pronounced dead on Nov. 27, 2017, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Once the autopsy was returned, a neuropathology consultation occurred due to the intense brain damage that the baby had suffered.
“The doctor advised that the injuries would not be consistent with a short fall of four feet or less, which was what Mr. Sparks stated is what happened that day,” Plymale said.
The autopsy showed that Franklin had brain injury due to asphyxia — a condition when the body is deprived of oxygen; forced trauma to the head area; contusions in the front and back of the head; and injuries to his ribs that were consistent with squeezing the baby too hard. The report also said his ribs were in different stages of healing.
Sparks faces up to 10 to 40 years in prison when sentenced 9 a.m. June 30 in Cabell County Circuit Court.
