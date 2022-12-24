The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Eddie Guy Jewell, 49, of Huntington, pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

He faces a minimum of five years and up to 40 years in prison, four years of supervised release, and a $5 million fine at his March 20, 2023, sentencing.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University.

