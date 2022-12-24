HUNTINGTON — Eddie Guy Jewell, 49, of Huntington, pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.
He faces a minimum of five years and up to 40 years in prison, four years of supervised release, and a $5 million fine at his March 20, 2023, sentencing.
U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said court documents and statements made in court show law enforcement officers executed a search warrant on July 26 at Jewell’s Idlewood Drive residence in Huntington.
During their search, officers found approximately 73.73 grams of fentanyl, a Bushmaster, AR-15 5.56mm rifle, and a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol. Jewell admitted to possessing the fentanyl, intending to distribute it in the Huntington area. He further admitted that the search occurred after he sold methamphetamine and fentanyl to a confidential informant on multiple occasions.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
