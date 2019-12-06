HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man faces felony charges after authorities accused him of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, conspiracy to deliver marijuana, domestic battery and driving suspended for DUI, according to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court.
Matthew Earnest Thomas, 28, was jailed at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
Police said in the complaint that they were conducting a road patrol in a high drug trafficking area near 11th Street and 12th Avenue in Huntington when they observed a white Mercury Grand Marquis sedan with Ohio registration make a right-hand turn from 11th Street onto 12th Avenue without properly signaling.
When the driver, which was Thomas, rolled down the window, officers said marijuana smoke came from inside the vehicle.
Officers searched Thomas and found a large amount of cash in his front pocket, along with a bag of marijuana. When searching the vehicle, officers also found various amounts of cash stuck in the driver’s side mirror, along with digital scales.
Officers said Thomas had an existing warrant on a domestic battery charge and was also driving on a suspended driver’s license that had been revoked for driving under the influence (DUI).
Thomas’ bond was set at $50,000.
Along with Thomas, four other people have been jailed on felony charges since Wednesday, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail:
- David Brandon Gilliam, 37, was jailed at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice, DUI, driving on a suspended license for DUI, possession of a controlled substance and no insurance. Bond was not set.
- Blake Joseph Owens, 26, was jailed at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
- Sabrina Kay Preece, 37, was jailed at 11:25 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
- Krisjason Lamont Nicks, 47, was jailed at 5 p.m. Wednesday after authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 16 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Thursday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Possession of a controlled substance, 9:04 a.m. Wednesday, 1 Highlander Way.
Warrant service/execution, fugitive from justice, 8:53 p.m. Wednesday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
Stolen auto/auto theft, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, 3100 block of U.S. 60.
Breaking and entering auto, 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, West 33rd Street and Auburn Avenue.
Obstructing an officer, 5:46 p.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of Hall Street.
Information report, 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, 1500 block of Norway Avenue.
Petit larceny, 2 p.m. Oct. 6, 600 block of 6th Street.
Fraudulent schemes, 10 a.m. June 11, 500 block of Bridge Street, Guyandotte.
Fraudulent schemes, 9 a.m. Sept. 10, West 6th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 11 a.m. Wednesday, 200 block of 6th Avenue.
Fraudulent schemes, 9 a.m. Sept. 22, 4800 block of Waverly Road.
Domestic battery, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2, 800 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, 8 p.m. Tuesday, 300 block of 8th Avenue.
Forty-eight-hour parking violation, 9:01 a.m. Wednesday, Elm Street and Charleston Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, 9 p.m. Tuesday, 400 block of 5th Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, 11:53 p.m. Tuesday, 700 block of Adams Avenue.