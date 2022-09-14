Trey Jones stands with a cookbook by actor Brian Baumgartner, titled “Seriously Good Chili Cookbook: 177 of the Best Recipes in the World,” on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at his home in Huntington. Jones is featured in the chili cookbook.
Trey Jones stands with a cookbook by actor Brian Baumgartner, titled “Seriously Good Chili Cookbook: 177 of the Best Recipes in the World,” on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at his home in Huntington. Jones is featured in the chili cookbook.
Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch
Trey Jones, 36, of Huntington, participated in a local chili contest with friends in October 2021 — his first time making chili — and won first place with Chili Dulce in the mild division.
HUNTINGTON — Trey Jones is known for woodworking as the owner of Handcrafted by Trey, but he can now add chef to his resume thanks to an actor from one of his favorite TV shows.
Friends and family wanted to try the winning recipe. So did Brian Baumgartner, who played the character Kevin Malone on the Emmy-winning TV series “The Office.”
Less than one year later, Jones is featured on page 50 of Baumgartner’s chili cookbook, “Seriously Good Chili Cookbook: 177 of the Best Recipes in the World,” released Sept. 13.
“I can’t believe me, from Huntington, West Virginia, is getting asked to be in this,” Jones said. "I'm just a little guy here, and it was my first chili contest. It was kind of a total disbelief."
"The Office" is an American sitcom that depicts the daily lives of office employees at the Scranton, Pennsylvania, branch of the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Co.
While Baumgartner is said to be “a true chili master and aficionado” in the book description, his character has a popular opening scene of episode 26 of season five where he drops a huge pot of a Malone family chili.
“At least once a year, I like to bring in some of my Kevin’s famous chili,” the Kevin character narrates as he notices the elevator out of order. With blue oven mitts, he carries a large pot of chili up the stairs, and as he reaches the office, he struggles and drops the entire pot, spilling the chili all over the floor.
Jones took off his white woodworking apron and grabbed his black “Chef Trey” apron Monday to show his Instagram followers his newest project — and it wasn’t the custom plaque, tumbler or a vintage Pac-Man game that can typically be seen on his account.
“Last year I entered my first-ever chili contest and won first place. Our very own Kevin, from 'The Office,' Brian Baumgartner, got a hold of it and wanted it in his very own cookbook,” Jones said in the video.
Since the winning chili recipe has been revealed on a national level, Jones said he will have to make a new chili recipe for the contest that will return in October.
The recipe, "Chili Dulce," was designed to fit Jones’ taste buds with a sweeter chili that calls for brown sugar and red sweet peppers.
Baumgartner’s communications team reached out to Jones after he revealed his chili contest award on Instagram, and within a week Jones had applied and sent photos for the cookbook.
Jones was introduced to "The Office" by his wife, Alexis, and they have watched the show multiple times as fans of the series.
What was originally a challenge between some friends turned into something Jones could not believe.
"This was going on for about eight months before I knew it was actually going to happen, because I thought it was a joke," Jones confessed about the process of the book. "I thought my friends were pulling a big joke. I didn't believe it, but I kept following through with it."
He realized “it was legit” after he researched the publishing company.
While he doesn’t think this will be the start of a cooking career, Jones said he is excited to showcase a cookbook he contributed to in his kitchen.
