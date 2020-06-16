HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man found guilty of second-degree murder had his conviction overturned by the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia.
Hayden Damien Drakes, of Huntington, was found guilty on Dec. 20, 2017 of second-degree murder in the 2016 beating death of Brett Powell at a bar on 7th Avenue in Huntington. Drakes was later sentenced to the maximum 40 years in prison.
After the jury conviction, an appeal was immediately filed by defense attorney Gerald Henderson. He argued in the appeal that confusing jury instructions, evidence of Drakes leaving the scene, the introduction of the bar’s surveillance video, the conduct of the victim’s family in the courtroom and the medical examiner’s testimony were prejudicial and affected the jury’s ability to reach a proper verdict.
On Friday, the high court ruled the circuit court erred in its instruction to the jury for both second-degree murder and voluntary manslaughter and reversed the conviction.
“Because the circuit court erred in instructing the jury that it could convict the petitioner of second-degree murder if it found intent to kill or to cause great bodily injury, we reverse and remand the case for a new trial,” the court said in its filing.
The Supreme Court also agreed that the circuit court erred in instructing the jury that it could not convict Drakes of voluntary manslaughter as a lesser included offense of second degree murder without proof of sudden provocation and heat of passion. It said in its ruling that the circuit court made it easier for the state to prove second-degree murder and more difficult for the jury to consider voluntary manslaughter by adding the elements of sudden provocation and heat of passion.
It remanded the case to the circuit court for a new trial.