Huntington man found with gun at Yeager Airport
CHARLESTON — Transportation Security Administration officers at Yeager Airport located a 9mm handgun loaded with five bullets in a Huntington man’s carry-on bag during a regular checkpoint Tuesday, according to a news release.
The man was stopped at security after the gun was discovered, and Yeager Airport Police detained him for questioning.
He told police he forgot he had the loaded gun with him, and officials confiscated the firearm and cited him on weapons charges.
A typical first offense for carrying a handgun into an airport checkpoint is $4,100, which is applicable even for those with a concealed carry permit, according to the TSA.
So far, two guns have been caught at the Yeager Airport checkpoint this year.