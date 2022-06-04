HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man was sentenced last month to serve nearly three decades behind bars in a child pornography case.
Nicholas Wilds, 38, previously pleaded guilty to attempted production of child pornography. He was sentenced to serve 26 years in prison, followed by 15 years of supervised release. He will also have to register as a sex offender.
U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said court documents and statements made during a hearing last month showed Wilds admitted that he distributed child pornography using Kik, an online messaging application.
Wilds also admitted he used the messaging app to encourage another user to take sexually explicit photographs of a child. Law enforcement executed a search warrant at Wilds’ residence and found over 300 images of child pornography.
