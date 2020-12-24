HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man will spend time in federal prison after pleading guilty to distributing crack throughout Huntington last year.
Maurice “Ty” D. Grigsby, 35, of Huntington, previously pleaded guilty to two counts of distribution of crack. U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers sentenced him Monday to serve one year and three months in federal prison.
Grigsby admitted he distributed about 1.1 grams of crack cocaine to a confidential informant March 28, 2019, at The Lighthouse Bar in Guyandotte. On April 24, 2019, he distributed another 1.08 grams of crack cocaine to a confidential informant during a controlled buy in the 2500 block of 5th Avenue in Huntington.