BLOX police icon3.jpg
Metro Creative photo

HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man was sentenced to serve time in federal prison for his role in a drug trafficking organization that distributed large amounts of illicit drugs in the Huntington area.

Reginald Jerome Hairston, 44, was sentenced to serve four years and four months in prison, followed by three years’ supervised release. He previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine.

