HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man was sentenced to serve time in federal prison for his role in a drug trafficking organization that distributed large amounts of illicit drugs in the Huntington area.
Reginald Jerome Hairston, 44, was sentenced to serve four years and four months in prison, followed by three years’ supervised release. He previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine.
United States Attorney Will Thompson said Hairston admitted he conspired with other individuals to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl between May and July 2021.
In his role Hairston would acquire quantities of the controlled substances from co-defendant Christopher Leon Vest for purchase by other individuals.
Vest also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine, and was sentenced to 12 years and six months in prison.
The case is the result of a long-term investigation that disrupted the organization and its distribution of fentanyl, methamphetamine, oxycodone, heroin, cocaine and crack. More than 50 pounds of illicit drugs were taken off the street as part of the investigation.
In all, 18 defendants have pleaded guilty for their involvement in the case.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.