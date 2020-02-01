HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man was sentenced to serve three years in federal prison Monday after admitting to distributing heroin while he was on federal supervised release last year.
Quentin J. Parker, 31, of Huntington, previously pleaded guilty to distribution of heroin before U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers. On Monday, he was sentenced to serve one year and three months for the drug charge and an additional one year and nine months for violating his supervised release, for a total of a three-year prison sentence.
As part of his plea, Parker admitted that on Feb. 6, 2019, he directed a confidential informant to come to a parking lot in the 200 block of 4th Avenue in Huntington to purchase heroin. When the informant arrived, Parker entered the informant’s vehicle and sold the person heroin.
According to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, at the time of the offense Parker was serving a term of supervised release based on 2011 convictions he had for distributing crack cocaine and being a felon in possession of a firearm.