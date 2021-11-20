HUNTINGTON — Once again, J.P. Keshavarzian is doing a turkey giveaway ahead of Thanksgiving.
This year’s event will take place at noon Tuesday in the parking lot of Rio Grande on 6th Avenue in Huntington.
“Last year I gave away 200 turkeys, and this year I will be giving away 600,” Keshavarzian said. “I am wanting this to become an annual event.”
Keshavarzian, 40, is the owner of 1st Executive Construction in Hurricane, West Virginia. He says he wants to help families in the community where he grew up.
“I graduated from Huntington High School in 2001 and from Marshall University in 2009, so Huntington is very special to me,” he said. “I know lots of families have had a tough year due to the pandemic, and I want to help 600 families get a turkey for Thanksgiving dinner.”
Keshavarzian says a challenge he faced this year was supply chain issues that have created a nationwide turkey shortage.
“I had to call several companies to be able to get the turkeys, but thankfully I was able to get them in time for this giveaway,” he said.
Keshavarzian says the turkeys range from 14 to 16 pounds and will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis.
“You can just pull in the parking lot, get the turkey and go,” he said.
Keshavarzian said the Huntington Police Department will help with traffic during the giveaway and some of his team members also have volunteered to help.
“We are not taking donations, and need everyone to get the turkey and move on so we avoid traffic situations,” he said.
Keshavarzian said he only asks one thing of those taking a turkey.
“Pay it forward,” he said.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
