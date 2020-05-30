HUNTINGTON — A man has been indicted after he was accused of threatening police officers and allegedly robbing a store in the 2100 block of 8th Avenue in Huntington in January 2019.
Wayne Earl Ezell, 25, was charged with first-degree robbery, retaliation against a public official, shoplifting, escape and grand larceny by the Cabell County grand jury in March.
According to criminal complaints filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, police responded to a reported robbery on Jan. 13, 2019, in which store employees attempted to intervene on a suspected shoplifting.
One female employee alleged the suspect struck her in the face and shoved her, then made threats to shoot her or “gut her” with a knife. Two customers eventually subdued the suspect and a knife allegedly fell from his hand.
After being booked at the Huntington Police Department, officers said Ezell told them he was going to “have my boys pick you off” multiple times — the report states the officers took the threats seriously because of the display of violent tendencies.
Ezell was apprehended in October 2018 for misdemeanor shoplifting at the same store.
In an unrelated case, Rocky Allen Hester, 35, was indicted after being arrested Jan. 14 for allegedly breaking into a home before taking cash and other items.
Hester was charged with burglary, grand larceny and destruction of property in March by the Cabell County grand jury.
A criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court stated police were called to a home in the 400 block of 2nd Street in Huntington for sightings of a man pulling a chair up to a window, then breaking it and crawling inside.
Police said they arrived at the home and spotted a white chair below a broken window, where a witness said he spotted the man, identified as Hester, toss what appeared to be a handgun into the roadway near 1st Street and 4th Avenue before running on foot along Washington Avenue.
The homeowner soon returned to the residence and was able to list items allegedly taken, including about $1,500 in cash and other smaller items like a laptop and digital camera.
According to the report, police later located and detained Hester and found several of the stolen items in his pockets. Police also later recovered the gun, which turned out to be a toy pellet gun.
Hester also allegedly broke out a window at Recovery Point the day before the incident, causing approximately $800 in damages, a worker said in a statement.
OTHER INDICTMENTS: A Cabell County grand jury also returned the following indictments in March. An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.
James Monroe Halcombe, of Huntington: Distribution and display to minor of obscene material, soliciting a minor via computer and third-degree sexual assault.
Charles Eugene Moore, of Richmond, Indiana: Burglary and conspiracy.
Glen Shelton Graham, of Huntington: Failure to appear.
James Franklin Hall Jr., of Ashland: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy.
Thomas Lee Sampson, of Huntington: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy.
Davon P. McClinton, aka Jemel McClinton, of Detroit, Michigan: Forgery of public record and escape.
Lawrence W. Calderon, of Huntington: Escape.
Tammy Sue Cooper, of Flatwoods, Kentucky: Third-offense shoplifting.
Terrance J. Byrd, of Detroit, Michigan: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy.
Lea Ellen Blevins, of Huntington: Grand larceny, driving under the influence and escape.
Braxton Matthew Cole, of Huntington: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence, driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI conviction and persons prohibited from possessing a firearm.
Bridget Nicole Clark, of Milton: Third-offense shoplifting.
Nancy Margaret Flanigan, of Huntington: Grand larceny.
Anthony Allen Carmack, homeless: Entry of a building other than a dwelling and petit larceny.
Joshua Kirk Carter, of Huntington: Burglary and grand larceny.
Russel Kimbro, of Huntington: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance, persons prohibited from possessing a firearm and persons prohibited from possessing a concealed firearm.
Ian Justice, of Chesapeake, Ohio: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance and persons prohibited from possessing a firearm.
Mason L. Daniels, of Prestonsburg, Kentucky: Fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference, fleeing in a vehicle with driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and persons prohibited from possessing a firearm.
Matthew Lee Grainger, of Milton: First-degree sexual abuse and first-degree sexual assault.
Dolliver Ray Adkins, of Huntington: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI conviction.
Gage Stewart Duncan, of Kenova: Receiving stolen vehicle and retaliation against a witness.
Tony Eldon Lee Jr., of Huntington: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy.
Carl Richard Aiken Jr., of Huntington: Possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy.
Tyre S. Coles, of Beckley, West Virginia: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and conspiracy.
Donald Ray Mitchell: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and conspiracy.
Kara Lynn Gibson, of Huntington: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
Bleu Diamond Young, of Huntington: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy.
Brian Lee Moore Jr., of Huntington: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy.
Cleve B. Nichols, of Pontiac, Michigan: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and persons prohibited from possessing a firearm.
Demetrius R. Searcy, of Huntington: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, persons prohibited from possessing a firearm and conspiracy.
Marquita Nicole Coates, of Columbus, Ohio: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and conspiracy.
Ricky Lee Kennie, of Huntington: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
Andrew Lloyd Thompson, of Huntington: Third-offense shoplifting.
Terry Wetzel Phillips, of Huntington: Third-offense shoplifting.
Shannae Leigh Ratliff, of Kenova: Grand larceny and conspiracy.
Jacob Tyler Mayo, of Huntington: Entry of an automobile and grand larceny.
Anthony Wayne Ashworth, of Huntington: Fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference, driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI conviction and improper registration.
Lisa Marie Stone, of Huntington: Possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, transporting a controlled substance into a correctional facility, assault on a correctional officer and destruction of property.
David Wilson Ross, of Barboursville: Failure to register as a sex offender.
David Andrew Smith, of Hubbard, Ohio: Burglary and destruction of property.
Keaton Allen Ramey, of Wayne: Unlawful wounding.
Terrel Diongelo Mcneil, of Barboursville: Strangulation, domestic battery, retaliation against a public official, failure to process, obstructing an officer and threats of terroristic acts.