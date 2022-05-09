HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man who claims self-defense in a 2021 fatal shooting has been indicted after the incident, in which four people in a vehicle were shot — two fatally.
David Lee Ross Jr., 34, was indicted on two counts of murder, use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony, malicious assault and wanton endangerment.
Ross had been charged by the Huntington Police Department Department with two counts of murder after the Aug. 27, 2021, shooting in which Dusti Dawn Davis, 36, of Huntington, and Matthew Conner Townson, 14, died.
HPD responded to a report of gunshots at approximately 8:15 p.m. that day, in the area of Davis Street and Oney Avenue in Huntington.
At the scene, officers discovered a damaged silver Ford Fusion at the intersection of Park Street and Oney Avenue, and identified Townson, in the back seat, who had been shot in the head. Townson was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Davis, in the front passenger seat, was also identified and died at the scene of a gunshot wound to her abdomen.
Ross, who was riding a black motorcycle during the incident, gave investigators a recorded statement at the scene.
Ross told investigators that he pursued the silver Ford Fusion and honked his horn at the vehicle.
Then, he pulled up to the vehicle which had stopped, and after an occupant of the Ford Fusion shot a gun at him, Ross shot multiple times in the direction of the vehicle.
Bobby Williams was also shot while in the front passenger seat, as well as a juvenile who was shot in the shoulder.
During the preliminary hearing Sept. 23, 2021, assistant Cabell prosecutors Lauren Plymale and Tyler Shoub said Ross, who was not legally allowed to possess a firearm, intended to harm the five occupants of the vehicle, which included three juveniles.
Defense attorney Tim Rosinsky said his client was acting in self-defense to protect his 16-year-old stepson, who he said had been harassed throughout the day by occupants of the vehicle.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.