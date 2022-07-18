HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man was indicted on charges in connection to a March shooting in front of Premier Pub & Grill in the 1500 block of 4th Avenue in Huntington.
The Cabell County grand jury returned an indictment against David Alexander Barreto, 33, for two counts of malicious assault, two counts of use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony and four counts of wanton endangerment.
The charges stem from the shooting that occurred outside the bar on a March night.
Justin Bradley and Lanise Manning were identified as the victims of the shooting. Bradley had a gunshot wound to the right upper leg and Manning had a gunshot wound to her abdomen.
According to the criminal complaint, Barreto was seen at the intersection of 15th Street and 4th Avenue before firing a gun in the direction of the bar.
Before the shooting, Barreto was seen leaving a business in the 1500 block of 3rd Avenue, and an employee of the business told HPD that Barreto had a firearm in possession.
Detectives collected surveillance footage in the surrounding area that matched with the description that a witness provided, according to the complaint.
Barreto was originally charged in April with two counts of malicious or unlawful assault and one count of wanton endangerment.
A Cabell County grand jury also returned the following indictments in June. An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence:
- Michael Christopher Cash, Justin Lee Hager (Red House, West Virginia): Two counts of grand larceny; two counts of conspiracy
- Aaron Lamont Botts (2200 block of 9th Avenue, Huntington): Three counts of domestic battery; domestic assault; strangulation; fleeing without a vehicle
- Juanyae Lamaas Williams (1200 block of Norway Avenue, Huntington): Wanton endangerment; person prohibited from possessing a firearm
- Alvin T. Snyder (1200 block of 28th Street, Huntington): Possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver
- Delontay Tyrell Boozer (Baltimore, Maryland): Burglary; kidnapping
- Shane Evan Williamson (1200 block of 26th Street, Huntington): Strangulation; domestic battery
- David Allen Dean (1200 block of West Mud Road, Milton): Third offense driving on a suspended or revoked license because of DUI conviction
- James Granville Hayden (South Point, Ohio): Two counts of burglary; two counts of injuring or tampering with a vehicle; destruction of property; two counts of harassment; fleeing without a vehicle; obstructing an officer
- Tyqwan Sayles (1600 block of Doulton Avenue, Huntington): Entry of a building other an dwelling; grand larceny
- Lorie Beth Elkins (300 block of Cherokee Trail, Huntington): Two counts of child neglect creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury; two counts of driving under the influence with an unemancipated minor in the vehicle
- Ollie David Roop (Catlettsburg, Kentucky): Fleeing from an officer while driving under the influence; fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference; attempt to commit a felony; obstructing an officer
- Brian Earl Neff (Vienna, West Virginia): Third offense shoplifting; second offense shoplifting
- Joshua Lee Day (100 block of 10th Street, Huntington): Burglary; destruction of property; domestic assault; brandishing