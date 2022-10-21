HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man has been indicted on charges stemming from an attack on a man in downtown Huntington earlier this year.
Charles Bryan Bolling, 41, was indicted on a malicious assault charge, accusing him of wounding Daniel T. Yon, 56, of Huntington, on April 28.
According to the criminal complaint, at approximately 11:35 a.m. that day, Bolling struck Yon in the face and head several times with a closed fist. Yon was walking southbound in the Huntington block during the incident.
Bolling also struck Yon in the face with his knee and then kicked him in the face while he was on the ground, according to the complaint.
Yon was taken to a local hospital with multiple injuries, which included chipped teeth, a broken nose, fractured orbital socket, damaged eye muscles, and multiple bumps, cuts and scrapes on his face and head.
Yon was treated and released, but he was readmitted to a hospital later in the day due to complications from the injuries.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.
