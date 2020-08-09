IRONTON — A Huntington man arrested following a bar shooting in Ironton on June 6 face more than 30 years in prison if convicted on seven charges returned Friday by a Lawrence County grand jury.
Tayvon Mykal Gaulds, 26, of the 1600 block of 11th Avenue, Huntington, was indicted on three counts of felonious assault for shooting three men outside a bar, according to Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.
Gaulds was indicted Friday on those three charges and charges of obstructing official business, having weapons while under disability (being a felon in possession of a firearm), tampering with evidence for trying to hide the gun and being in possession of a firearm in beer or liquor permit premises. The charges carry a maximum prison sentence of 34 years.
The shooting took place in the parking lot of the Bar on Third, the former Ironton Eagles club, in the 1300 block of South 3rd Street. Gaulds currently is being held on $250,000 bond.
In other cases:
- Wesley D. Flint, 24, of the 700 block of Park Avenue, Ironton, was indicted for trafficking in 13 grams of heroin in the vicinity of a school, possession of heroin, having weapons while under disability and aggravated possession of meth. The grand jury also seeks to confiscate $718 in cash in his possession when he was arrested.
- Herbert A. DeHart Jr., 49, of Baptist Hill, Flatwoods, Kentucky, was indicted on charges of aggravated trafficking in 43 grams of meth, possession of meth, possession of heroin and possession of drugs.
- Olivia C. Bailey, 26, of County Road 32, Chesapeake, was indicted on charges of aggravated burglary, theft of a firearm and theft.
- John Thomas Stephenson, 57, of St. Albans, West Virginia, was indicted on aggravated trafficking in 35 grams of meth, aggravated possession of meth, possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Christopher A. Frazier, 40, of County Road 1A, Ironton, was indicted on three counts of aggravated trafficking in meth and one count of complicity to aggravated trafficking in drugs.
- Nicole Leah Carey, 42, of Township Road 301A, Ironton, was indicted on five counts of aggravated trafficking in meth and one count of having weapons while under disability. The grand jury also is seeking to confiscate $547 in cash the defendant had on her when arrested.
- Desaree N. Johnson, 28, of the 600 block of Lane Street, Coal Grove, was indicted on charges of aggravated burglary, burglary, theft of a firearm, using weapons while intoxicated and resisting arrest.
- Mary E. Collins, 37, of the 100 block of Wilson Court, South Point, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated trafficking in 60 grams of meth in the vicinity of a school, aggravated possession of meth and illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility. The grand jury also seeks to confiscate $1,335 in her possession when she was arrested.
- Megan R. Adkins, 27, of County Road 26, Ironton, and a co-defendant, David L. Powell, 34, of Waverly, Ohio, were indicted on charges of aggravated trafficking in 17 grams of meth and aggravated possession of drugs. The grand jury also weeks to confiscate $458 in their possession when was arrested.
- Bridget R. Brumfield, 43, of Scaggs Street, Flatwoods, Kentucky, was indicted on charges of aggravated trafficking in 43 grams of meth, aggravated possession of meth and possession of heroin.
- David L. Wilson, 59, of Ohio 141, Waterloo, was indicted on charges of felonious assault, disrupting public service and domestic violence.
- Nevada A. Jolliff, 27, of the 8700 block of Durbin Road, Catlettsburg, Kentucky, was indicted on two counts of possession of controlled substances. A co-defendant, Cody L. Joliff, 28, of the same address, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of 99 grams of meth.
- Richard Vannucci, 44, of the 400 block of Front Street, Proctorville, was indicted on a charge of felonious assault.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.