IRONTON — A Huntington man was among a number of people indicted last week on drug charges returned by a Lawrence County grand jury.
Justin M. King, 38, of the 600 block of Marion Court, Huntington, was charged with aggravated trafficking in 31 grams of meth. He also was charged with aggravated possession of drugs and possession of heroin.
Frank Glenn Lewis, 39, of the 2500 block of South 13th Street, Ironton, was indicted on five counts of aggravated trafficking in 3.5 grams of meth in the vicinity of a school on April 20, April 22, April 27, April 29 and May 12. He also was charged in a sixth count of aggravated trafficking in 47.3 grams of meth. The indictment also seeks confiscation of $1,042 in cash Lewis had on him when he was arrested.
Rhonda Lynn Howard, 50, of the 200 block of North 6th Street, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of aggravated trafficking in 47.3 grams of meth. She also was charged with aggravated trafficking of 3.5 grams of meth.
Samantha L. Pancake, 41, of County Road 29, Pedro, was indicted on a charge of aggravated trafficking of 8.85 grams of meth in the vicinity of a school. She also was charged with aggravated possession of meth.
Robert B. Furnish IV, 34, of the 200 block of Mastin Avenue, was indicted on a charge of felonious assault.
Benjamin S. Hughes, 46, of Ohio 93, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of aggravated trafficking and aggravated possession of 14.4 grams of meth.
Lewis D. Ford, 49, of Township Road 1523, Chesapeake, was indicted on charges of illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility and possession of a controlled substance.
Brent E. Deer, 51, of the 200 block of Derick Street, Ironton, was indicted on charges of safecracking, breaking and entering, theft of $8,698, tampering with evidence and possession of criminal tools. A co-defendant, Dennis D. Lambert, 47, of Court of the Three Sisters, Ashland, was indicted on charges of breaking and entering, theft, safecracking, tampering with evidence and possession of criminal tools.
Shannon M. Badalamenti, 43, of County Road 1, South Point, was indicted on possession of 3.4 grams of heroin, aggravated possession of 3.57 grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
David L. Rickey Jr., 46, of Coal Bank Hollow, Ironton, was indicted on charges of tampering with evidence, vandalism and escape.
Jessica M. Wade, 34, of Louisville, Kentucky, was indicted on charges of aggravated trafficking and aggravated possession of 3.09 grams of meth.
Kristen M. Corbin, 31, of the 500 block of Pine Street, was indicted on charges of illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, tampering with evidence, possession of heroin and aggravated possession of drugs.
Christy M. Potter, 49, of the 2700 block of South 7th Street, Ironton, was charged with illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility and aggravated possession of meth.
Todd A. Phillips, 30, of Killbuck, Ohio, was indicted on charges of aggravated trafficking and aggravated possession of meth and tampering with meth.
Bradley S. Dunlap, 45, of Owensboro, Kentucky, was indicted on charges of aggravated trafficking and aggravated possession of 7.43 grams of meth, tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
Gary W. Munyan, 51, of Township Road 151, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of 3.5 grams of meth.
Amber N. Waddell, 35, of Washington Street, Coal Grove, was indicted on charges of tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of meth and resisting arrest.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.