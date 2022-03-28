HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man has been indicted on a charge of murder after a man died in a shooting last year.
A grand jury charged Delron James Thacker, 20, with a single count of murder after he was accused of shooting to death Wendell L. Keith II, 47, of Huntington on June 21, 2021.
Former Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell said at the time police responded to reports of a shooting in the 800 block of 12th Street about 1:20 p.m. and found a man who had been shot and identified several potential witnesses or people possibly involved.
The man was taken to an area hospital for his injuries, where he later died.
Cornwell said investigators believe the incident came from a verbal disagreement between the victim and suspect, who were familiar with each other.
Thacker remains housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
