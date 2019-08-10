HUNTINGTON — Last year, Bryan Jeffers, of Huntington, said he was so close to finding the miniature Marshall University football helmet hidden each summer as part of The Herald-Dispatch's Hunt for the Herd contest.
"I know I had looked the day before in the spot it was found, but I just didn't see it," he said.
However, this year was different for Jeffers, who found the helmet Friday morning hidden inside the home dugout at one of the Fairland Little League baseball fields at the David Trent Field of Dreams in Proctorville, Ohio.
Jeffers said he and his 17-year-old daughter, Kenlei, a soon-to-be senior at Cabell Midland High School, were out looking every day since the contest began Tuesday.
The first clue was, "We have been doing this contest for over 20 years and it has always been about the GREEN and white."
"It made us think about St. Cloud Commons and there were some baseball fields, so I thought maybe it's at a baseball field," Jeffers said.
The next clue was, "I am safe, dry and surrounded by concrete," followed by, "The helmet does not sing 'My Ole Kentucky Home'" and then, "The Mountaineers get a break this year."
"I knew it wasn't in Kentucky or West Virginia, so I searched for baseball fields in Ohio," Jeffers explained.
Jeffers and his daughter headed out Friday to the little league fields in Proctorville.
"It said it was hidden within a concrete block, so I decided to look in every dugout," he said.
Kenlei said there were some people playing on one of the fields, so they had to sit and wait before searching for the prize.
"I was tired and getting a little annoyed because I didn't think it was there," she said. "We were almost getting ready to leave, and then he found it," she said.
As the winners of the Hunt for the Herd giveaway, the Jefferses will receive season tickets to the Marshall University home football games, as well as $1,000 in cash, all sponsored by The Herald-Dispatch and JondaKnows, a boutique financial services firm located at 338 5th Ave. in Huntington.
Jeffers and his daughter said they are big Marshall fans, and Kenlei says she wants to attend Marshall University when she graduates from high school next year.
"We love this contest," Jeffers said. "We had a lot of fun looking together. We will definitely be participants in the contest again next year."
Follow reporter Fred Pace at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.