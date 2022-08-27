The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man was sentenced Wednesday to serve six years and six months in prison for his role in a drug trafficking organization.

U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said Marvin Jerome Calvin, 40, of Huntington, who pleaded guilty to the distribution of fentanyl, will also serve three years of supervised release. Thompson said Calvin admitted he sold approximately 1.8 grams of fentanyl to a confidential informant in Huntington on July 6, 2020.

