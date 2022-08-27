HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man was sentenced Wednesday to serve six years and six months in prison for his role in a drug trafficking organization.
U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said Marvin Jerome Calvin, 40, of Huntington, who pleaded guilty to the distribution of fentanyl, will also serve three years of supervised release. Thompson said Calvin admitted he sold approximately 1.8 grams of fentanyl to a confidential informant in Huntington on July 6, 2020.
Calvin also admitted he distributed crack cocaine to a confidential informant June 25-26, 2020. When law enforcement executed a search warrant at Calvin’s residence in Huntington on Aug. 6, 2020, the officers recovered approximately 1.6 grams of cocaine, which Calvin admitted he intended to sell.
The defendant is one of 18 people indicted, all of whom entered guilty pleas in the case. The case is the result of a long-term investigation in which law enforcement seized more than 47 pounds of fentanyl, 4.5 pounds of cocaine, 2 pounds of heroin, 14 firearms and $335,000, according to information from Thompson’s office.
