MORGANTOWN — At the Department of West Virginia Marine Corps League 2019 State Convention in Morgantown, Denny Wood was awarded the "Marine of the Year" (MOY).
The event took place in May. It honored Wood, who is a life member from Huntington and belongs to the Marine Corps League (MCL) detachment 340 in Huntington.
This award is presented to a member demonstrating outstanding performance and dedication above and beyond expectations of the principles of the MCL, the department said an announcement about the award.
"Marine Wood is being recognized for his contributions and unselfish dedication for military and civic activities involving memorial and remembrance services for veterans and their families," the announcement said.
Wood has held, and is holding, multiple elected and appointed offices in his detachment and the department.
Some of Marine Woods' accomplishments in the league are:
n Member of the MCL for 18 years
n MCL Distinguished Citizen Gold awarded 2017
n Detachment Final Salute Chairman 16 years
n Detachment MOY 2013
n Legion of Honor Award Chapel of Four Chaplains 2014
n Dept. of WV Dist. Citizen Silver 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018
n Detachment 340 Sgt. At Arms 10 years
n Detachment Chief of Staff 4 years
n Detachment Commandant 2 years
n Detachment Recruiter of the year 5 years
n Department Awards Committee Chairman 4 years
n Department Sgt-At-Arms 2 years
n Department Pistol Raffle Chairman 4 years
Wood is active in the Military Order of the Devil Dogs and has served two years as Pound Keeper of Minutemen Pound 215 WV Pack and has received the Pack and Pound Dog of the Year awards.
The Department of West Virginia Marine Corps League is an all-volunteer Marine Veterans Organization and has been active in the state since 1947. There are currently 13 Detachments and more than 800 members in West Virginia.
Some of the many programs they support include WV Legislative Programs supporting Veterans rights and benefits, Veterans Affairs Voluntary Services, the Dept. of WV MCL Hershel "Woody" Williams Scholarship Fund, Toys-For-Tots and the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument Foundation.
Detachments support one another as well as other VSO's in Veteran and Community based programs and events. It is not unusual to see a Marine Corps League Color Guard or Honor Guard detail in their red blazers at various events in the community.
For information on the Dept. of WV Marine Corps League, visit mcleaguedeptofwv.org.