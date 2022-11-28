The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Kilan Nicks, 26, of Huntington, pleaded guilty Nov. 21 to distribution of 5 grams or more of methamphetamine and a quantity of fentanyl, and to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to a news release.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on May 6, 2022, Nicks sold approximately 4 grams of fentanyl and 29 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant at a Roby Road apartment in Huntington. On June 7, 2022, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at a McVeigh Avenue residence in Huntington while Nicks was present. Nicks admitted to possessing a Taurus 9mm pistol and approximately $3,635 found during the search. Nicks further admitted that the firearm was for his protection and the cash was proceeds from his distribution of drugs.

