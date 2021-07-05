HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man recently pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge, according to a news release from the office of Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnston.
According to court documents, on Oct. 14, 2020, Cecil Monroe Bowman, 66, was pulled over by the West Virginia State Police. After giving consent to search his vehicle, troopers found 23 grams of heroin under the driver’s seat. Bowman admitted he intended to sell the heroin.
Bowman pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin and faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced in September.
Johnston commended the investigative work of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West and the West Virginia State Police.
U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing. Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie S. Taylor is handling the prosecution.