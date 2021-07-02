HUNTINGTON — Shawn E. Gilkerson, 40, of Huntington, recently pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin, according to a news release from the office of Acting United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston.
According to court documents, from at least December 2018 to on or about Oct. 15, 2020, Gilkerson worked with other persons to sell heroin in Huntington. At first, Gilkerson and Lynndell Nicola Boling ran drugs to customers for their source of supply. Later, they began meeting a drug runner at the Greyhound bus station who was working for their source. The runner would provide them with approximately 500 grams to 800 grams of heroin to sell. Gilkerson and Boling received heroin in this manner several times. During a search of their residence, law enforcement officers seized more than 300 grams of heroin and $17,960 in cash that was made from selling heroin. A Ruger 9-millimeter pistol seized during that search was used by Gilkerson to protect the heroin and drug proceeds. Boling pleaded guilty earlier this year and is awaiting sentencing.
Gilkerson faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and up to life in prison when he is sentenced Sept. 27.
Johnston commended the investigative work of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force.
United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Greg McVey is handling the prosecution.