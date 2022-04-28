HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man recently pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and to possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Will Thompson.
According to court documents, Christopher Eugene Capers, 34, admitted that he possessed a Taurus G2 9mm handgun found by Huntington police officers during a May 21, 2020, traffic stop. Capers was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over by officers. The officers found the handgun in Capers’ waistband. Capers further admitted that while on home confinement following this incident, law enforcement searching his Huntington residence found approximately 46.2 grams of suspected cocaine base, also known as “crack,” as well as drug paraphernalia and $3,734.25 in cash.
Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Capers knew he was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of several prior felony convictions including a February 2019 conviction in Cabell County Circuit Court for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Capers is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 8, and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.