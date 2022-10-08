HUNTINGTON – Terrance Eric Foster, 45, of Huntington, pleaded guilty Sept. 21 to possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence, according to a news release.
According to court documents and statements made in court, on May 15, 2022, law enforcement officers encountered Foster in a vehicle parked off of Morrow Road near Huntington. Foster was wearing an empty gun holster on his hip. Officers searched the vehicle and found a Smith & Wesson .38 Special caliber revolver in the glove compartment. Foster admitted to possessing the firearm, which was later found to have been stolen.
Federal law prohibits a person with a prior conviction for a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Foster knew he was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his prior convictions for domestic violence on a family or household member in Belmont County, Ohio, Court of Common Pleas on Feb. 20, 2004, and for domestic violence on a family or household member in Belmont County, Ohio, Northern Division Court on Oct. 9, 2002.
Foster is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 19 and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.
United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing.
