HUNTINGTON  – Terrance Eric Foster, 45, of Huntington, pleaded guilty Sept. 21 to possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence, according to a news release.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on May 15, 2022, law enforcement officers encountered Foster in a vehicle parked off of Morrow Road near Huntington. Foster was wearing an empty gun holster on his hip. Officers searched the vehicle and found a Smith & Wesson .38 Special caliber revolver in the glove compartment. Foster admitted to possessing the firearm, which was later found to have been stolen.

