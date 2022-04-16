HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man pleaded guilty Monday to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court documents and statements made in court, on Dec. 30, 2021, officers with the Huntington Police Department saw a vehicle at the 3rd Avenue Speedway in which they said the driver and a passenger were smoking marijuana.
The passenger, Jonathan Lee Sturkey, 37, was asked to step out of the vehicle. Sturkey admitted to the officers that he had a firearm. Officers retrieved a Smith & Wesson .38-caliber revolver from Sturkey’s left coat pocket. Sturkey was aware that he was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of a 2011 felony drug conviction in West Virginia.
Sturkey is scheduled to be sentenced July 18 and faces up to 10 years in prison.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.