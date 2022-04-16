The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man pleaded guilty Monday to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on Dec. 30, 2021, officers with the Huntington Police Department saw a vehicle at the 3rd Avenue Speedway in which they said the driver and a passenger were smoking marijuana.

The passenger, Jonathan Lee Sturkey, 37, was asked to step out of the vehicle. Sturkey admitted to the officers that he had a firearm. Officers retrieved a Smith & Wesson .38-caliber revolver from Sturkey’s left coat pocket. Sturkey was aware that he was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of a 2011 felony drug conviction in West Virginia.

Sturkey is scheduled to be sentenced July 18 and faces up to 10 years in prison.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.