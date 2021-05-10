CHARLESTON — A Huntington man recently pleaded guilty to a federal methamphetamine charge, according to the office of Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnston.
According to court documents, Deshawn Derese Nelson, 51, admitted that he possessed more than 18 grams of methamphetamine and a small amount of fentanyl on Dec. 26, 2018, on Broadway Avenue in Parkersburg. Officers with the Parkersburg Police Department stopped Nelson for speeding and found the drugs hidden in the leg of his pants when they arrested him for a capias issued by the Cabell County Circuit Court.
Nelson pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on Aug. 11.